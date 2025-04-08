President appeals to Police to uphold public trust

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appealed to the Police to uphold the trust placed by the public on the institution.

Attending the passing out parade of the 82nd batch of the Special Task Force (STF) at the Katukurunda STF Training Camp in Kalutara, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for a progressive transformation within the Sri Lanka Police to ensure the rule of law, order and authority.

The President noted that the public places its trust in the Sri Lanka Police to uphold the supremacy of the law and maintaining that trust is a fundamental responsibility of the Police Department.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, President Disanayake stated that how one serves and respects their profession is reflected in their career and urged the officers to embrace their professional duty in a way that contributes meaningfully to the transformative change the country requires.

Highlighting the current state of institutional breakdown in many sectors, the President pointed out that the people have already initiated change by altering the political authority, but reiterated that political transformation alone is insufficient.

The President further emphasized that new Police officers carry the responsibility of meeting public expectations.

He called on them to ensure public safety and security and to prevent the nation from falling prey to organized crime and drug-related issues.

The President further noted that the service rendered by the Special Task Force (STF) on behalf of the public during times of emergency and disaster is highly commendable.

President Anura Kumara Disanayake awarded certificates and honours to officers who demonstrated exceptional performance during the training programme.

A commemorative token was also presented to President Disanayake, who attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest.