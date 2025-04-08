IMF and Prime Minister discuss future economic targets of Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya had talks on the future economic targets of Sri Lanka.

An IMF delegation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office to review the economic affairs of the country.

The discussion was centered on progress of Sri Lanka thus far under the IMF-supported programme and the next steps required to achieve the future economic targets of the country.

Both parties exchanged views on emerging economic challenges, and need for progress solution and action.

The event was attended by Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, IMF delegation of Incoming Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Evan Papageorgiou, Deputy Director, Asia and Pacific Department of the IMF, Sanjaya Panth, Outgoing Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Peter Breuer, IMF Resident Representative Martha Woldemichael and representatives of the Ministry of foreign affairs and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.