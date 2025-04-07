Sri Lanka requests Trump administration to reconsider new tariffs

Sri Lanka requested the Trump administration to reconsider the new tariffs imposed on Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Foreign Minister’s media unit said following talks between Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

The US Ambassador said that she had a productive discussion with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on rebalancing Sri Lanka’s trading relationship with the US.

“I emphasized the importance of reciprocal treatment for U.S. exports. A fair, balanced trade relationship supports economic growth, creates jobs, and strengthens industries in both our countries,”she said on X.

The Foreign Minister’s media unit said that Sri Lanka noted the importance of the US reconsidering the new tariffs in order to ensure the success of the recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).