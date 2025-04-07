Interim order issued against LG polls in Colombo and other areas

An interim order has been issued against holding the Local Government (LG) elections in Colombo and a number of other areas.

The order was issued by the Court of Appeal after writ petitions were filed by some political parties and independent groups.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal issued the interim inunction against holding the polls in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) and a number of other local bodies in May.

The court is to hear the case on 16 May until when the interim injunction will be in force.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka had officially announced in March that the Local Government elections will be held on 6 May 2025.

The ruling National People’s Power, the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and a number of other political parties and independent groups are contesting the election. (Colombo Gazette)