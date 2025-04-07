Disaster relief team from Sri Lanka welcomed in Myanmar

A medical heavy humanitarian assistance and disaster relief team from Sri Lanka, which consists of the members of tri-forces, reached Myanmar and was welcomed by a delegation of the Myanmar Government.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar along with the staff of the Embassy received the team at the airport.

On behalf of the Government of Myanmar a delegation including Chief Minister of Yangon Region, U Soe Thein; Chairman of the Yangon City Development Committee (Mayor), U Bo Htay; Yangon Region Social Affairs Minister, U Htay Aung; Yangon Region Security and Border Affairs Minister, Colonel Win Tint; Director General Strategic Studies and Training Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U Zaw Phyo Win and Director of Department of Disaster Management of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, U Than Soe received the team.

The Chief Minister of Yangon highly appreciated Sri Lanka for sending the relief team at this hour of need. He highlighted the historically close friendship between the two countries.

The team will be deployed to attend the urgent humanitarian medical requirements in the areas affected by the recent earthquake.