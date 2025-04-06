On the evening of March 30th, 2025, a very special gathering took place—one that brought together the talented, hardworking women who are often the unseen forces behind unforgettable wedding days.

The WOMEN Behind the VOWS, organized by Sabrina Sathgunasigamani of Wedding Stories by Sabrina and Samantha Fonseka of Frances Decor, was designed as a heartfelt, intimate event to recognize and celebrate these women and the many roles they juggle.

This invite-only evening was intentionally kept close-knit, as it marked the very first time women across various fields in the wedding industry came together under one roof—not as competitors, but as collaborators, creators, and supporters. Guests enjoyed the chance to network, connect, and get to know each other beyond their professions, forming genuine relationships in a warm, relaxed setting.

The event also honoured the quiet strength of women who balance so much—managing businesses, nurturing families, leading teams, and pursuing their passions—all while weaving magic into every wedding story they touch.

The overwhelming response and sense of unity shared that night left no doubt: The WOMEN Behind the VOWS is just the beginning. The organizers expressed their hope that, in the coming years, this event will grow larger, welcoming even more women and creating a lasting community of empowerment and support within the wedding industry.

This beautiful evening was made possible with the generous support of sponsors who believed in this vision:

Vivya Skin Care, Bio Oil, R. P. Public Relations Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd, Swasti Ayurveda, Drunken Lankan Bar.co, Platter Parties, The Cookie People, Tiers and Layers, Leena Hari Bridal Studio, Ravishing Candles, Paintings and Pastels by Shukra, Nail Spa by Cuccio, Highbury INC, and Ethereal Beauty Boutique.

Reflecting on the evening, Sabrina Sathgunasigamani shared, “We wanted to create a space where women could come together, feel seen, and celebrate each other beyond the roles they play. This is the start of something truly special.”

Co-organizer Samantha Fonseka added, “The connections made tonight are just the beginning. We’re excited to see how this event grows and to eventually be able to have every single amazing woman in the wedding industry part of the celebration.”