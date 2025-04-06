State Banquet hosted for Modi in Sri Lanka

A special State Banquet was hosted at the President’s House in Colombo by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in honour of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by President Disanayake upon his arrival at the President’s House.

The President expressing his views at the occasion stated that this visit of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka will expand opportunities for greater cooperation and closeness between the people of the two countries across many areas of mutual interest.

‘’We are known for our hospitality and extend a warm welcome to all visitors. In particular, I recall that our friends from across the Palk Strait are received with the utmost warmth and affection’’, the President said.

‘’We hope to see the citizens of your nation visiting this wonderful island continually, where they will meet warm-hearted community. We consistently say to our friends, “We eagerly anticipate your return, ready to welcome you back with open arms’’, the President further said. We sincerely convey our heartfelt wishes for the good health of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and for continued progress and prosperity of Indian citizens, as well as for the strengthening cooperation and friendship between our two nations,” President Disanayake added.

The distinguished gathering at the Banquet included Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Cabinet Ministers including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka along with senior diplomats and other dignitaries.