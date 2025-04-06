Sri Lanka’s women Esports athletes showcase their talent

Sri Lanka’s largest female-focused Esports event, Pond’s Women’s Cyber Games (WCG) powered by Anchor Newdale, took place on March 29th at One Galle Face Mall, Colombo.

Organised by Gamer.LK, the event brought together female gamers from across the country to compete in a range of video game titles and celebrate the growing presence of women in Esports. With this year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Building Champions,” the competition empowered female gamers by providing a platform where they could showcase their skills, stand out, and take their place at the forefront of Esports.

Since its inception in 2019, WCG has played a vital role in fostering female participation in Esports, encouraging players to step into the competitive scene. Expanding beyond gaming, this year’s event also featured a women’s cosplay competition, giving young women across the country a platform to showcase their creativity, embrace their passion for cosplay, and express themselves within the gaming community.

This year’s event was backed by Pond’s as the Title Sponsor and powered by Anchor Newdale, leading the way in embracing Esports as the sport of the future and empowering young women to rise in the industry.