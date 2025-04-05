Indian PM holds talks with opposition political parties in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with opposition political parties in Sri Lanka, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK).

Modi said he was glad to meet Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthen the friendship between India and Sri Lanka.

“Our special partnership receives support in Sri Lanka cutting across party lines. Our cooperation and robust development partnership are guided by the welfare of the people of our two countries,” Modi said.

He also had talks with leaders of the Tamil community of Sri Lanka and conveyed his condolences on the passing of Tamil leaders, Thiru R. Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah.

“Reiterated unwavering commitment to a life of equality, dignity and justice for the Tamil community within united Sri Lanka. Many projects and initiatives launched during my visit will contribute to their social, economic and cultural progress,” Modi said.

He also met with leaders of Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) and said that India will support the construction of 10,000 houses, healthcare facilities, the sacred site Seetha Eliya temple and other community development projects for IOTs in cooperation with the Government of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)