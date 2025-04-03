Modi says Anura’s visit to India was highly successful

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka’s visit to India last December was highly successful.

Modi said that he will pay a two day visit to Sri Lanka from 04-06 April following the “highly successful” visit of President Anura Kumara Disanayaka to India last December.

“We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” Modi said.

Modi will be arriving in Colombo from Thailand where he will be attending the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

“I am confident that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening our close relationships for the benefit of our people and the wider region,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi will have meetings with senior dignitaries and political leaders in Sri Lanka.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will also travel to Anuradhapura for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance. (Colombo Gazette)