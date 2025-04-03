German President and Sri Lanka’s PM discuss investment opportunities

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya engaged in high-level discussions on investment, education, and economic reforms.

Amarasuriya visited Hamburg, Germany, focusing on strengthening vocational education and economic partnerships between the two nations.

During her visit, she participated in the 102nd East Asia Friendship Dinner, met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and engaged in high-level discussions on investment, education, and economic reforms.

As a Guest of Honour at the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) annual gathering, Prime Minister Amarasuriya addressed an audience of business leaders and dignitaries, emphasizing Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and its potential as a growing investment destination. She highlighted the contributions of over 160 German companies in Sri Lanka and invited further collaboration in trade and business.

In her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, the Prime Minister delivered a keynote speech at the ‘German-Asian Forum on Vocational Education & Training.’ She acknowledged Germany’s decades-long support in Sri Lanka’s vocational education sector and stressed the importance of modernizing vocational training to align with industry demands. Additionally, she visited ITECH vocational school and German research hubs such as NXP Semiconductors and DESY, discussing collaboration in IT and technology-driven industries.

During her discussions with President Steinmeier, Prime Minister Amarasuriya reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to economic stability, social protection, and national unity. She also attended a business roundtable, where she engaged with German companies and government representatives on economic expansion, digitalization, and sustainable development initiatives.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany, Varuni Muthukumarana, and senior embassy officials.