Wedding planners raise concerns over barriers in Sri Lanka

Barriers faced by wedding planners, from securing permits for heritage and beach venues to handling specialized logistics for international guests, were among the issues looked at during discussions held to promote Sri Lanka as the premier destination for weddings.

A discussion was hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore innovative ways to promote Sri Lanka as a premier destination for weddings.

Organized jointly by the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, the event brought together key stakeholders from the tourism, events, and hospitality sectors.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s economy, offering immense potential to generate significant revenue. Among its segments, destination weddings have emerged as an increasingly lucrative opportunity. Sri Lanka aims to attract 20–25 destination weddings annually, potentially generating approximately USD 6.25 million in revenue through high-profile events that attract wealthy guests from around the world.

The event focused on establishing Sri Lanka as a hassle-free destination for weddings. Topics included:

Raising awareness about Sri Lanka’s unique appeal, blending scenic beauty, cultural richness, and world-class hospitality.

Addressing challenges such as approval delays, lack of standardized processes, and operational inefficiencies.

Developing solutions through stakeholder collaboration, including streamlined approvals, single-window systems, and enhanced public-private partnerships.

During the event, Vijitha Herath, Cabinet Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, emphasized the significance of identifying and developing emerging trends and opportunities within the tourism industry. He highlighted how such initiatives can greatly benefit the country’s economy while fostering stronger social engagement.

Minister Herath also stressed the necessity of teamwork across government institutions, underscoring that collaboration will be a cornerstone of the government’s vision for the future. He assured attendees that this vision includes steadfast support for investors, guests, and stakeholders alike.

Prof. Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Tourism, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the crucial role of government institutions in ensuring the success of this significant business opportunity. He underlined the importance of fostering understanding and interaction among government bodies and highlighted the indispensable role of public-private partnerships. According to him, overcoming challenges and achieving success in promoting destination weddings requires close collaboration and dedicated efforts from all stakeholders.

Dheera Hettiarachchi, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, further emphasized how promoting destination weddings not only serves as a sustainable tourism endeavor but also contributes to social development in the country. He envisioned aligning the wedding tourism industry with broader environmental and community-driven goals.

Adding to the discussion, Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, illustrated why Sri Lanka has become one of the most favored destinations for weddings. He pointed out the versatility of Sri Lanka’s offerings, where wedding themes ranging from cultural and heritage backdrops to nature-inspired settings like forests, beaches, or oceans can be seamlessly promoted.

Hemant Dadlani, representing the Event Management Association of Sri Lanka, presented detailed statistics and data on destination weddings held locally and internationally. His insights shed light on market potential and global trends that could help Sri Lanka effectively position itself as a premier wedding destination.

Attendees discussed barriers faced by wedding planners, from securing permits for heritage and beach venues to handling specialized logistics for international guests. Proposals included introducing special immigration counters, facilitating customs processes for wedding-related items, and setting up a National Destination Weddings Steering Committee to drive initiatives.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for a transparent, efficient, and collaborative framework to promote destination weddings in Sri Lanka. With its scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Sri Lanka is poised to position itself as a preferred wedding destination, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The discussion marks a vital step toward capitalizing on the untapped potential of Sri Lanka’s wedding tourism sector.