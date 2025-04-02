India’s Renewable Energy Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview

India’s renewable energy sector has experienced remarkable growth, positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable energy initiatives. As the world’s third-largest energy consumer, India’s transition to renewable energy is crucial not only for its domestic energy security but also for global efforts in mitigating climate change.

According to the “Energy Statistics India 2025” report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, as of March 31, 2024, India’s estimated potential for renewable power generation reached an impressive 2,109,655 megawatts (MW). This vast potential is primarily driven by wind and solar energy, which together account for over 90% of the total capacity.

Breakdown of Renewable Energy Potential

Wind Energy:

Wind energy leads the renewable sector, contributing approximately 55.17% of the total potential, equating to 1,163,856 MW. India’s vast coastline and favourable wind corridors in states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka make it an ideal location for wind power generation. The government has introduced various policies to promote offshore wind projects, aiming to harness the full potential of this sector.

Solar Energy:

Solar energy follows closely, accounting for 35.5% of the potential, with an estimated capacity of 748,990 MW. India’s tropical climate provides immense opportunities for solar power generation, particularly in states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) has played a significant role in accelerating solar adoption, with initiatives like solar parks, rooftop solar schemes and financial incentives for residential and commercial installations.

Large Hydro:

Hydropower remains a crucial component of India’s renewable energy mix, contributing 6.32% (133,410 MW) of total potential. While large-scale hydropower projects provide reliable baseload power, environmental concerns and displacement issues have led to increased focus on small and medium hydro projects.

Other Renewable Sources:

Biomass : India has a biomass potential of 28,447 MW, primarily from agricultural residues and waste-to-energy projects.

: India has a biomass potential of 28,447 MW, primarily from agricultural residues and waste-to-energy projects. Cogeneration from Bagasse : Sugarcane-based cogeneration contributes 13,818 MW, a vital segment in India’s agro-energy landscape.

: Sugarcane-based cogeneration contributes 13,818 MW, a vital segment in India’s agro-energy landscape. Small Hydro: With a potential of 21,134 MW, small hydro projects play a role in decentralized power generation, especially in hilly and remote areas.

Installed Capacity and Growth Trends

India’s commitment to renewable energy is evident in its installed capacity for electricity generation. As of March 31, 2024, the combined utility and non-utility installed capacity reached 521.31 gigawatts (GW), marking a 5.43% growth over the previous year. Renewable energy sources, excluding large hydro, experienced a significant growth rate of 14.77% during the same period, demonstrating the nation’s commitment to sustainable energy.

The Dominance of Coal and Fossil Fuels

Despite the surge in renewable energy, coal remains the cornerstone of India’s energy landscape. In the fiscal year 2023-24, domestic coal production reached 997.83 million tonnes (MT), an 11.71% increase from the previous year’s 893.19 MT.

Non-coking coal dominated this production, accounting for 93.3% of the total output. India’s coal reserves are substantial, standing at 389.42 billion tonnes, with Odisha (25.47%), Jharkhand (23.58%), and Chhattisgarh (21.23%) collectively holding nearly 70% of these reserves.

Electricity Generation and Renewable Contributions

Gross electricity generation from all sources in FY 2023-24 was 1,948,956 gigawatt-hours (GWh), reflecting a 6.5% increase over the previous year. Renewable energy generation contributed significantly, rising to 370,320 GWh from 205,608 GWh in FY 2014-15, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.76% over the decade.

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Reserves

India’s energy portfolio also includes considerable crude oil and natural gas reserves. The total estimated crude oil reserves are 671.40 million tonnes, predominantly located in the Western Offshore region (32%), Assam (22%), Rajasthan (19%), and Gujarat (18%). Natural gas reserves are estimated at 1,094.19 billion cubic meters, with significant deposits in the Western Offshore (31%), Eastern Offshore (24%), and Assam (15%).

Global Standing in Renewable Energy

India’s advancements in renewable energy have earned it a prominent position on the global stage. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s “Renewable Capacity Statistics 2024,” India ranks fourth worldwide in renewable energy installed capacity, fourth in wind power capacity and fifth in solar power capacity. These rankings underscore India’s dedication to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure and reducing its carbon footprint.

Government Initiatives and Future Targets

The Indian government has set ambitious goals to further its renewable energy agenda. Aiming to install 500 GW of non-fossil-based power capacity by 2030, the objective is to meet 50% of the country’s electricity requirements from renewable sources. This target aligns with India’s broader commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. To facilitate this transition, the government has implemented various policies and reforms, including:

The Energy Conservation Act, 2001 : Led to the establishment of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which promotes energy conservation across multiple sectors.

: Led to the establishment of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which promotes energy conservation across multiple sectors. Green Energy Corridors : To enhance grid integration of renewable power.

: To enhance grid integration of renewable power. Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme: Encouraging domestic manufacturing of solar modules.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the progress in renewable energy is commendable, India faces challenges in balancing its energy needs with environmental sustainability. The continued reliance on coal and other fossil fuels presents a paradox in the nation’s energy policy. Key challenges include:

Intermittency Issues : Solar and wind power are variable energy sources requiring advanced storage solutions.

: Solar and wind power are variable energy sources requiring advanced storage solutions. Grid Infrastructure : Upgrading the transmission network to accommodate higher renewable penetration.

: Upgrading the transmission network to accommodate higher renewable penetration. Investment Needs : Expanding clean energy requires significant capital investments and policy stability.

: Expanding clean energy requires significant capital investments and policy stability. Land Acquisition: Renewable projects require vast land areas, often facing legal and environmental hurdles.

However, there are immense opportunities:

Green Hydrogen : India is investing in hydrogen energy as a future clean fuel.

: India is investing in hydrogen energy as a future clean fuel. Offshore Wind : Expanding into offshore wind farms can unlock new potential.

: Expanding into offshore wind farms can unlock new potential. Electric Vehicles (EVs): Integration of renewable energy with EV charging infrastructure.

India’s renewable energy sector stands at a pivotal juncture, with substantial potential and a clear trajectory toward a sustainable future.

The nation’s efforts in harnessing wind and solar energy, coupled with supportive government policies and international collaborations, position it as a leader in the global renewable energy landscape.

Continued focus on innovation, efficiency and sustainability will be crucial in achieving India’s ambitious energy targets and contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts.