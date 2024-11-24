Virtusa’s Executive Leadership Team Visits Sri Lanka, Reinforces Commitment to Talent Development and Strategic Growth

Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital engineering and technology services, recently reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Sri Lanka as an essential hub in its global delivery network. A global delegation of senior executives, including Chief Financial Officer Amit Bajoria, Chief People Officer Lori Mullane and Head of Technology Service Lines, Venkatesan Vijayaraghavan visited Virtusa’s Sri Lanka offices for an engagement with local leadership and employees. The visit underscored Virtusa’s continued investment in the country’s talent development and its significance in the company’s overall growth strategy.

During the visit, Virtusa’s leadership, accompanied by Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Joint Country Heads, Denver De Zylva and Shehan Warusavithana, toured the facilities in Sri Lanka, one of Virtusa’s key global delivery centers. The leadership team participated in an interactive town hall session attended by 1,200 associates, where they discussed the company’s strategic initiatives and reiterated their commitment to advancing talent in Sri Lanka.

In her first visit to Sri Lanka as Virtusa’s Chief People Officer, Lori Mullane emphasized the company’s focus on attracting, developing, and retaining world-class talent. She highlighted the role of Virtusa’s comprehensive HR transformation program, which leverages technology to deliver a hyper-personalized, employee-centric experience. “Our HR tech platform, which integrates advanced data analytics and AI-driven insights, ensures that employees across the globe have access to a seamless and evolving work experience. This initiative has significantly enhanced employee satisfaction and engagement while driving Virtusa’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) objectives,” Mullane explained.

As the global workplace evolves, Mullane noted that Virtusa’s commitment to skill development will play a pivotal role in shaping future talent strategies. “Our HR transformation, combined with ongoing investments in skill development, allows us to stay ahead of the curve in anticipating and responding to the dynamic needs of the talent market, both in Sri Lanka and globally,” she added.

Virtusa has long recognized the importance of equipping its workforce with the skills required to meet the rapidly changing demands of the global technology landscape. The company has implemented continuous learning and development initiatives designed to upskill and reskill its workforce, rallying behind its Engineering First mindset and approach to delivering world-class solutions. These efforts aim to build a robust internal talent marketplace, with a pipeline of highly skilled professionals capable of addressing the company’s evolving business requirements.

“Virtusa Sri Lanka remains a critical component of our advanced technology operations and will continue to be a cornerstone of our global delivery capabilities,” stated Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer of Virtusa. “We are making significant investments in the tools and technologies necessary to cultivate and nurture the exceptional talent produced by Sri Lanka. As a pioneering trailblazer in the industry, Virtusa is proud to set the benchmark for employee value propositions in the Sri Lankan technology sector and beyond.”

Virtusa’s long-standing presence in Sri Lanka reflects its deep-rooted commitment to the country’s role as a global technology hub. The executive visit reaffirmed the company’s focus on leveraging the unique capabilities of the Sri Lankan Virtusa team to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide.

“Our investment in Sri Lanka is not only about meeting today’s business needs, but also about laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth. We will continue to invest in our people, infrastructure, and technology to ensure that Virtusa remains at the forefront of the digital engineering landscape,” Bajoria concluded.

