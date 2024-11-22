Japan looks to continue with development projects in Sri Lanka

Japan is looking to continue with development projects in Sri Lanka.

A meeting took place between the secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata, at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Japanese Ambassador extended his best wishes to the new government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and expressed Japan’s commitment to continuing the bilateral relations between the two nations in a productive and sustainable manner.

Ambassador Isomata commended the new government’s policies aimed at creating a nation free of corruption and malpractice while advancing economic progress, the President’s Media Division said.

He also reaffirmed Japan’s readiness to provide maximum support to Sri Lanka’s new administration and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. (Colombo Gazette)