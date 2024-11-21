Tusks of elephant taken back to Thailand from Sri Lanka to be trimmed

Veterinarians at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang are planning to trim the tusks of Plai Sak Surin, an elephant brought back from Sri Lanka, to help improve his quality of life.

The decision came after the elephant’s long and heavy tusks began affecting its daily activities, forcing it to lift its head to prevent them from dragging on the ground, especially when navigating hills or avoiding obstacles.

Veterinarian Warangkana Langkapin said on Thursday that the team has been talking to experts about the possibility of reducing the weight of the tusks, though any decision will require discussions and approval from several agencies.

Warangkana also said that Plai Sak Surin’s injury on its front left leg, which made movement difficult, was improving with ongoing physical therapy.

Plai Sak Surin, a 29-year-old male elephant, was brought back to Thailand from Sri Lanka where he sustained injuries from spending almost two decades participating in religious parades and alleged neglect. He was among several elephants Thailand gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001. (The Nation)