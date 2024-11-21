Sri Lanka ‘s new Parliament ceremonially declared open

Sri Lanka ‘s new Parliament was ceremonially declared open on Thursday in the presence of the new MPs, diplomats and others.

The Secretary-General of Parliament presented the Extraordinary Gazette Notifications issued by the President, setting the date and time for the session, as the first order of business.

The new Speaker was then elected according to Article 64(1) of the Constitution and Parliamentary Standing Orders. The new Members then took oaths followed by the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairperson of Committees.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was later welcomed to Parliament and he delivered the Government’s Policy Statement, in accordance with Articles 32(4) and 33 of the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)