Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa was named Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka’s 10th Parliament.

Speaker, Dr. Asoka Ranwala announced that Premadasa has been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition.

The announcement was made when the 10th Parliament met for the first time on Thursday.

Premadasa was the Leader of the Opposition of the last Parliament as well. (Colombo Gazette)