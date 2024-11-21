President assures end to racism and justice for victims of crimes

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured an end to racism and justice for victims of high-profile crimes.

Making his maiden Throne Speech in Parliament, the President said that Sri Lanka now has a good opportunity to meet public expectations for National unity.

Dissanayake assured that he intends to put an end to religious extremism and racial politics.

The President also said that politicians will not be above the law and the law will be equal to all.

He assured justice for the victims and families of several high-profile crimes.

The President also said that the State sector will be strengthened to make it more effective.

He noted that a large number of State employees placed their faith in the new Government by backing the NPP at the last election. (Colombo Gazette)