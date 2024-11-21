Olympian Sugath Thilakarathne among new Deputy Ministers appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
The Deputy Minister of the National People’s Power (NPP) Government were sworn-in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.
The list of Deputy Ministers is as follows;
1. Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Economic Development
2. Mr. Namal Karunarathne – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock
3. Mr. Wasantha Piyathissa – Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
4. Mr. Nalin Hewage – Deputy Minister of Vocational Education
5. Mr. R.M. Jayawardena – Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
6. Mr. Gamagedara Dissanayake – Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
7. Mr. T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing
8. Mr. Rathna Gamage – Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources
9. Mr. Mahinda Jayasinghe – Deputy Minister of Labour
10. Mr. Aruna Jayasekara – Deputy Minister of Defence
11. Mr. Arun Hemachandra – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment
12. Mr. Anton Jayakody – Deputy Minister of Environment
13. Mr. Mohommed Muneer – Deputy Minister of National Integrity
14. Eng. Eranga Weerarathne – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy
15. Mr. Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
16. Mr. Chathuranga Abeysinghe – Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development
17. Eng. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku – Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
18. Dr. Namal Sudarshana – Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs
19. Mr. Ruwan Senarath – Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Governance
20. Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena – Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways
21. Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni – Deputy Minister of Health and Media
22. Mr. Upali Samarasinghe – Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development
23. Mr. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Tourism
24. Mr. Sugath Thilakarathne – Deputy Minister of sports
25. Mr. Sundaralingam Pradeep – Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
26. Attorney Sunil Watagala – Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
27. Dr. Madhura Sevevirathne – Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education
28. Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
29. Dr. Susil Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation
Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present at the event. (Colombo Gazette)