Olympian Sugath Thilakarathne among new Deputy Ministers

Olympian Sugath Thilakarathne among new Deputy Ministers appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Deputy Minister of the National People’s Power (NPP) Government were sworn-in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

The list of Deputy Ministers is as follows;

1. Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Economic Development
2. Mr. Namal Karunarathne – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock
3. Mr. Wasantha Piyathissa – Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
4. Mr. Nalin Hewage – Deputy Minister of Vocational Education
5. Mr. R.M. Jayawardena – Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
6. Mr. Gamagedara Dissanayake – Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
7. Mr. T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing
8. Mr. Rathna Gamage – Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources
9. Mr. Mahinda Jayasinghe – Deputy Minister of Labour
10. Mr. Aruna Jayasekara – Deputy Minister of Defence
11. Mr. Arun Hemachandra – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment
12. Mr. Anton Jayakody – Deputy Minister of Environment
13. Mr. Mohommed Muneer – Deputy Minister of National Integrity
14. Eng. Eranga Weerarathne – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy
15. Mr. Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
16. Mr. Chathuranga Abeysinghe – Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development
17. Eng. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku – Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
18. Dr. Namal Sudarshana – Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs
19. Mr. Ruwan Senarath – Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Governance
20. Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena – Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways
21. Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni – Deputy Minister of Health and Media
22. Mr. Upali Samarasinghe – Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development
23. Mr. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Tourism
24. Mr. Sugath Thilakarathne – Deputy Minister of sports
25. Mr. Sundaralingam Pradeep – Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
26. Attorney Sunil Watagala – Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
27. Dr. Madhura Sevevirathne – Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education
28. Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
29. Dr. Susil Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present at the event. (Colombo Gazette)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR