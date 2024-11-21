Olympian Sugath Thilakarathne among new Deputy Ministers appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Deputy Minister of the National People’s Power (NPP) Government were sworn-in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

The list of Deputy Ministers is as follows;

1. Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Economic Development

2. Mr. Namal Karunarathne – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock

3. Mr. Wasantha Piyathissa – Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

4. Mr. Nalin Hewage – Deputy Minister of Vocational Education

5. Mr. R.M. Jayawardena – Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security

6. Mr. Gamagedara Dissanayake – Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

7. Mr. T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing

8. Mr. Rathna Gamage – Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources

9. Mr. Mahinda Jayasinghe – Deputy Minister of Labour

10. Mr. Aruna Jayasekara – Deputy Minister of Defence

11. Mr. Arun Hemachandra – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment

12. Mr. Anton Jayakody – Deputy Minister of Environment

13. Mr. Mohommed Muneer – Deputy Minister of National Integrity

14. Eng. Eranga Weerarathne – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy

15. Mr. Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs

16. Mr. Chathuranga Abeysinghe – Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development

17. Eng. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku – Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation

18. Dr. Namal Sudarshana – Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs

19. Mr. Ruwan Senarath – Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Governance

20. Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena – Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways

21. Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni – Deputy Minister of Health and Media

22. Mr. Upali Samarasinghe – Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development

23. Mr. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Tourism

24. Mr. Sugath Thilakarathne – Deputy Minister of sports

25. Mr. Sundaralingam Pradeep – Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure

26. Attorney Sunil Watagala – Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

27. Dr. Madhura Sevevirathne – Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education

28. Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning

29. Dr. Susil Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present at the event. (Colombo Gazette)