New MP creates “entertainment” on first day of new Parliament

A new MP create a form of entertainment on the first day of the new Parliament by refusing to vacate a seat allocated for the Leader of the Opposition.

Independent MP Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan was broadcasting live using his mobile phone from inside the House before the sessions began.

During the broadcast on his Facebook Page, Parliament staff requested the new MP to move to another seat as he was seated on the chair traditionally kept for the Leader of the Opposition.

However, the new MP refused to move saying the seat was not marked for Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

The MP asked the Parliament staff to show him where it says the seat was for the Leader of the Opposition.

He noted that all the new MPs were told that there was no specific seat allocated on the first day of the new Parliament.

The new MP said that traditions had now been changed so Premadasa can sit elsewhrere. (Colombo Gazette)