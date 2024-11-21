Dr. Rizvie Salih elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Dr. Rizvie Salih was elected as the Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament.

His name was proposed by the Chief Government Whip, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, and was seconded by Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj.

Dr. Rizvie Salih, a longstanding medical professional and member of the NPP’s National Executive Committee, was elected to Parliament representing the Colombo District during the 2024 General Election.

Meanwhile, Hemali Weerasekara was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairpersons of Committees.

Her nomination was proposed by Minister Sunil Handunnetti, and was seconded by Samanmalee Gunasinghe.

Weerasekara is a former member of the Mahara Pradeshiya Sabha and a professional laboratory technician. She completed her education at Yasodara Vidyalaya, Colombo and Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo.

Weerasekara has been an active member of the NPP’s district and women’s executive committees. (Colombo Gazette)