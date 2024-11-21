Dr. Ashoka Ranwala elected Speaker of Parliament

Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, Member of Parliament representing the National People’s Power (NPP), was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Tenth Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The name of Dr. Ranwala was proposed by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and was seconded by Minister Vijitha Herath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and Minister Vijitha Herath, who proposed and seconded the name of the Speaker respectively, escorted Ranwala to the Speaker’s Chair in accordance with the traditions of Parliament.

The Speaker delivered a brief vote of thanks pertaining to his appointment followed by the Speaker taking his official oath in front of the Secretary General. Following the election of the Speaker, Members of Parliament were sworn in and took their official oaths.

In his address, the Speaker expressed his commitment to safeguarding the independence and dignity of Parliament as the supreme legislative body of the nation. He pledged to uphold the Parliamentary traditions and procedures while striving to create a model, Parliament.

Furthermore, the Speaker sought the cooperation of all Members of Parliament to ensure the institution operates effectively embodying the new political culture expected by the public.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of a well-structured Parliamentary Committee system and called on all Members to conduct themselves with decorum and discipline during Parliamentary proceedings.

Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, represents the Gampaha District and entered Parliament following the most recent General Election. Beginning his political career as a member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Dr. Ranwala currently serves as a member of the National Executive Committee of the NPP.

Dr. Ranwala completed his primary education at Yatiyana Primary School and his secondary education at Henegama Central College. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Moratuwa and a doctorate in Biochemistry from Waseda University, Japan. Dr. Ranwala has also previously served as a member of the Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha and the Western Provincial Council. (Colombo Gazette)