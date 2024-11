Sri Lanka is to import 70,000 metric tonnes of rice to meet a serious shortage in the market.

The new Cabinet has granted approval to import 70,000 metric tonnes of rice as a short-term solution to the issue.

According to the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, the rice will be imported through Lanka Sathosa and Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation. (Colombo Gazette)