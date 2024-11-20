Ranil appoints committee after Ravi sets gas cylinder on fire

New Democratic Front (NDF) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee to probe the nomination of Ravi Karunanayake as the National List MP of the party after the move set fire to the “gas cylinder”.

A major rift was created in the NDF after Karunanayake got himself nominated as the National List MP of the party which contested the last Parliament election under the gas cylinder symbol.

Wickremesinghe appointed an independent committee comprising Attorney-at-Law Kumar Dunusinghe, Attorney-at-Law Indika Weragoda, Dr. Vithanage and Attorney-at-Law Yasas de Silva.

The committee is to compile a report on its determination and submit the report to Wickremesinghe.

Karunanayake’s name was allegedly submitted to the Election Commission by the NDF General Secretary, without consulting Wickremesinghe and the other alliance members.

Karunanayake said his name was nominated based on an agreement reached with the leadership of the United National Party.

The former MP said the agreement was reached as he is the owner of the NDF. (Colombo Gazette)