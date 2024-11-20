Pillayan grilled by CID over Easter Sunday attacks

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, better known as Pillayan, was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for several hours over the Easter Sunday attacks.

He was questioned over allegations made by his former spokesman Azad Maulana to the British TV station, Channel 4, over Pillayan’s links to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Maulana appeared before Channel 4 last year and alleged the Sri Lankan military intelligence met the Easter Sunday bombers before the attacks in 2019 and that Pillayan was aware of the meeting.

In a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary Maulana alleged that the meeting took place in the East and that he was also present after being sent there by Pillayan.

Maulana alleged the meeting took place between Easter Sunday bomber Zahran Hashim and head of the State Intelligence Service Suresh Sallay.

The former TMVP spokesman, who has now sought asylum overseas, had shared the information with the UN and the EU as well as other diplomatic missions.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500.

Maulana alleged the military intelligence allowed the attack to go ahead to pave the way for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to win the Presidential election later that year.

Suresh Sallay has denied the allegations while TMVP leader Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan said that Maulana was making the allegations to obtain asylum. (Colombo Gazette)