India at COP29: Advocating for Equity, Opposing Unilateral Trade Measures, and Bridging Technology Gaps

At the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held against the backdrop of mounting global climate challenges, India presented a robust critique of existing global mechanisms that disproportionately affect developing nations.

Emphasizing the need for equitable solutions, India highlighted the adverse impacts of unilateral trade measures, inequities in climate finance, and barriers to green technology access.

India’s Opposition to Prescriptive Climate Action Frameworks

Reacting strongly to calls for incorporating principles of “just transition” into climate action plans, India voiced concerns over prescriptive, top-down approaches that undermine the core tenets of the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC.

India’s Environment Secretary, Leena Nandan, emphasized that Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) must remain “nationally determined,” as mandated by the Paris Agreement.

“Prescriptive approaches fail to account for the unique circumstances and priorities of individual nations,” Nandan said. While India is not opposed to the idea of a just transition, a shift to low-carbon economies that is equitable and inclusive, it rejects any attempt to dictate how countries should craft their climate strategies.

Nandan noted that developing countries prioritize economic growth and poverty alleviation alongside climate action. For nations in the Global South, the path to sustainability must consider local contexts, resource availability, and developmental aspirations.

Expanding the Scope of Just Transition Discussions

At COP29, India called for a broader interpretation of just transition, one that transcends emissions reduction targets and acknowledges global inequities. Nandan argued that discussions on just transition must address systemic challenges in climate governance, including:

• Global Carbon Debt: Developed nations have historically consumed a disproportionate share of the global carbon budget, leaving developing nations with limited room for emissions growth. India proposed that monetizing this carbon debt—potentially amounting to trillions of dollars—could finance mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing nations.

• Sustainable Lifestyles: India reiterated the importance of promoting sustainable consumption patterns, an issue it had championed at the UN Environmental Assembly earlier this year. Developing countries, Nandan noted, often bear the costs of unsustainable consumption in wealthier nations.

• Trade Restrictions: India decried the imposition of unilateral trade measures, such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which taxes imports based on their carbon footprint. Such policies, India argued, not only undermine international cooperation but also make goods from developing countries uncompetitive in global markets.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and Its Impacts

India’s criticism of unilateral trade measures was particularly sharp regarding the CBAM, a controversial policy introduced by the European Union. CBAM imposes carbon tariffs on imports that fail to meet EU emission standards, ostensibly as a climate mitigation tool.

However, India and other developing nations argue that this measure unfairly shifts the burden of emissions reduction to the Global South, where production costs and technological capabilities differ significantly from those in wealthier countries.

“International cooperation has been uneven,” India stated during a ministerial session, “with some countries shifting to unilateral measures that pass financial burdens of mitigation actions onto developing nations.”

The BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China) group of countries had earlier sought to include the issue of unilateral measures on COP29’s official agenda. While the request was deferred, India reiterated its concerns during subsequent discussions, calling for a reevaluation of trade policies that hinder equitable development.

Technology Transfer: A Persistent Challenge

Access to affordable green technologies remains a cornerstone of India’s climate agenda. The Paris Agreement explicitly calls for developed nations to facilitate the transfer of clean technologies to the developing world. However, India noted that intellectual property rights (IPR) restrictions and high costs continue to block meaningful progress.

“New technologies and solutions are needed to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy,” Nandan said. “But barriers to scaling and transferring these innovations persist, hindering efforts in developing nations.”

India urged COP29 to address gaps in the deployment of technologies, advocating for the removal of IPR barriers. It called for the establishment of a Technology Implementation Program aimed at delivering affordable, adaptable, and locally relevant solutions to developing countries.

Climate Finance: A Missed Commitment

Another major area of contention was the lack of adequate climate finance from developed nations. Developed countries had committed to mobilizing $100 billion annually by 2020 to support developing nations in their climate efforts, a goal that remains unmet.

Nandan described climate finance as the “most critical enabler” for achieving a just transition and criticized wealthier nations for failing to fulfill their obligations. Without sufficient funding, she warned, vulnerable communities in developing countries would struggle to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Revisiting Equity in Climate Governance

India’s demands at COP29 align with a broader call from developing nations for equity in climate governance. Nandan noted that the current framework often perpetuates inequities by prioritizing the choices and lifestyles of developed nations over the developmental needs of the Global South.

“Let us discuss the inequity in climate discourse,” Nandan said. “Let us discuss the costs imposed on citizens of developing countries versus the choices of those in developed nations. Only through frank and open discussions can we build the trust needed for a truly equitable global transition.”

A Roadmap for COP29 Outcomes

India outlined several key priorities for COP29 negotiations, including:

• Establishing clear frameworks for monetizing the global carbon debt owed by developed countries.

• Removing barriers to technology transfer and ensuring that clean technologies are accessible to all.

• Addressing the impacts of unilateral trade measures on developing economies.

• Mobilizing adequate climate finance to support adaptation and mitigation in vulnerable nations.

A Unified Voice from the Global South

India’s positions at COP29 echo those of other developing nations, particularly within the BASIC group. Together, these countries are pushing for a climate agenda that recognizes historical responsibilities, promotes fairness, and prioritizes the needs of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

As negotiations continue, India’s emphasis on equity, accountability, and inclusivity may influence the final outcomes of COP29, setting a precedent for more balanced climate governance in the years ahead.

Conclusion

India’s intervention at COP29 underscores the enduring divide between developed and developing nations in global climate negotiations. By challenging unilateral measures, demanding fair technology access, and pushing for greater financial commitments, India is advocating for a climate framework that works for all—not just the wealthiest.

Whether COP29 delivers on these demands remains to be seen, but India’s voice is a powerful reminder of the need for inclusivity and fairness in the fight against climate change.