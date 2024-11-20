Hirunika wants National List seat in Parliament

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra says her name has been proposed by some members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to be given a National List seat in Parliament and she feels she should be considered.

Premachandra said that so far only the name of the SJB General Secretary, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, has been finalised by the SJB.

She said that of the 5 National List seats for the SJB, at least 1 seat is likely to be given to a woman.

Premachandra said that she feels she is the most suitable woman in the SJB to be given the seat.

The former MP said that she has worked hard for SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa and she is confident he will take the right decision. (Colombo Gazette)