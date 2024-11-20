Harin Fernando arrested over Messi number 10 t-shirt

Former Minister Harin Fernando was arrested over allegations of violating election laws by wearing a Lionel Messi number 10 t-shirt just prior to the Parliament election.

He was arrested by the Badulla Police after a statement was recorded from him.

The former MP was later produced in court and released on bail.

On 11 November, Fernando removed his Lionel Messi number 10 t-shirt and briefly went bare bodied after being confronted by the Police and officials of the Election Commission in Badulla.

The former Minister was accused of violating election laws by having the number 10 on his t-shirt.

His supporters were also told they could not walk along the street with the number printed on the t-shirt.

Fernando said that he was only wearing the t-shirt promoting footballer Lionel Messi and not any political party.

A heated exchange took place between Fernando and officials of the Election Commission.

The former MP later said he will withdraw from canvassing but if he wins the election he will visit the Election Commission officials who obstructed him in Badulla.

Fernando lost the 2024 Parliament Election. (Colombo Gazette)