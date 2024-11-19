Bimal Rathnayake appointed Leader of the House 

Minister Bimal Rathnayake has been appointed as the new Leader of the House in Parliament.

The Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation was given the appointment when the new Cabinet met on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s new Cabinet headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met for the first time, Tuesday.

The Cabinet, comprising Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, consists of several first-time MPs.

The new cabinet of the National People’s Power (NPP) Government was sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, Monday.

The cabinet comprises 22 ministers, with President Dissanayake assuming responsibility for the portfolios of Defence, Finance, Planning, and Digital Economy. (Colombo Gazette)