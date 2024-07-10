Tattoo studio owner remanded over murder of ‘Club Wasantha’

The tattoo studio owner and six others arrested over the murder of Surendra Wasantha Perera alias ‘Club Wasantha’, have been remanded.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspects to be remanded till 22 July.

Investigations had revealed that the owner of the tattoo studio had received Rs. 1 million from an account in Dubai.

It was also revealed that the tattoo studio owner received money from underworld figures to open the studio.

Businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, alias ‘Club Wasantha’, was shot dead in Athurugiriya on Monday.

Another person also succumbed to his injuries in hospital

Popular singer K. Sujeewa was among those injured in the shooting incident.

The shooting incident had taken place when Wasantha Perera and K. Sujeewa were at the opening of the tattoo studio.

Wasantha Perera is the Chairman of Sunhill Group. (Colombo Gazette)