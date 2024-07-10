Sri Lankan Savindri Perera cooks her way into MasterChef semi finals

Sri Lankan contestant Savindri Perera (Savi) has been selected among the 3 semi-finalists of MasterChef Australia.

Mimi, Sav, Pezza, and Harry faced off in a high-stakes battle for the last slots and Harry was eventually eliminated.

His exit at the eleventh hour in the series sees three remaining cooks: Savindri, who was brought back after previously being eliminated, Tassie butcher Josh aka ‘Pezza’ and Thai-Australian Nat who has wowed judges but barely escaped elimination last night.

Next Monday night another will be eliminated before Tuesday’s grand final and a $250,000 prize.

Meanwhile, Savi has taken to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on consistently honouring her Sri Lankan heritage, after her Lamprais brought judges Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levinto tears on Tuesday night’s episode.

Sav said that she was overwhelmed by the response to her dish, she had also come across a lot of ignorance and people saying the meal was “just a curry” and lacked “technique.”

“Whilst my first reaction is to get fired up about this, it’s actually deeply saddening and indicative of how incredibly Eurocentric people’s views STILL are on what’s considered ‘technical’ and ‘fine'”, she wrote.

“The food of the subcontinent is often viewed as lesser, as a cheap thing, as something not technical & skilful,” she continued. “Yet it takes years to master how to balance spices, to curate aromatics, to play along the symphony of complex flavours, to master the consistency of the doughs & batters. The food of my culture does not need to meet a Eurocentric ideal to be considered beautiful.

More than ever, what these comments have shown me is that I ABSOLUTELY made the right move in representing my Sri Lankan heritage. The more we talk about our cuisine with pride, with unapologetic fondness, the more we get to shine a light on its value.” (Colombo Gazette / Agencies)