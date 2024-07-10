Dullas Alahapperuma decides to form alliance with Sajith

Parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma has decided to form an alliance with Sajith Premadasa and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

A faction of Alahapperuma’s Freedom Peoples Congress had already signed an MoU with the SJB in April to work together at the next election.

Former Ministers Professor G.L Peiris and Dilan Perera were among those who signed the agreement.

However, MP Dullas Alahapperuma had not committed himself to sign the agreement.

MP Charitha Herath said that talks between the Freedom Peoples Congress and the SJB have been successful.

The MP sad that Dullas Alahapperuma will now join the broad alliance led by Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)