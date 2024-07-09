Union Assurance Celebrates Top Achievers Providing Rewards Over LKR 50 Million

Union Assurance, Sri Lanka’s leading Life Insurer, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its Agency Distribution Channel at the Annual Awards 2023 held at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo. The Annual Awards event aimed to celebrate the top performers in the Agency Distribution Channel while inspiring the advisors to strive for continuous excellence. The event was attended by the Senior Management of the Company and John Keells Holdings, including the Chairperson Mr. Krishan Balendra.

At the event, Union Assurance distributed rewards exceeding LKR 50 million to winners. The rewards comprised cash rewards, luxury local tours and international tours as well as luxury vehicles. Among the remarkable achievements at the event, Chanaka Appuhamy – Chilaw Region won ‘Ultimate Champion of Union Assurance 2023’ and ‘National New Business Champion’ awards. Thommaippillai Paulraj – Mullative Region won the ‘National New Business Champion – New Advisor Category’ award and Kelum Jayasinghe – Maharagama Region won the ‘Protection Champion – Advisor Category’ award. Northern 02 Zone won the ‘Best Zone of the Year 2023’ award, Kurunegala 01 Region won the ‘Best Region – Large Category of 2023’ and Mullaitivu Region won the ‘Best Region – Medium Category of 2023’.

At the event, the Chief Executive Officer at Union Assurance, Mr. Senath Jayatilake, mentioned, “The Agency Distribution force is the bridge between the Company and our valued customers, building relationships and providing comprehensive solutions. Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Agency Distribution Channel, rewarding their commitment that has contributed immensely to the success of our Company. In addition, we are thankful to the cross-functional departments whose collaborative efforts ensure seamless operations and reinforce our collective success.”

Union Assurance is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), the largest conglomerate listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, operating with over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. The Company has completed over three decades of success with a Market Capitalisation of Rs. 23.7 Bn, and a Life Fund of Rs. 64.1 Bn as of end December 2023. Set to protect lives and enrich the well-being of all Sri Lankans, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover the health, investment, protection, retirement, and education needs of Sri Lankans. With an island-wide branch network and a workforce that is over 3800-strong, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry./