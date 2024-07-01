Canada wants to see a peaceful, prosperous and reconciled Sri Lanka

Canada wants see a peaceful, prosperous and reconciled Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner for Canada to Sri Lanka and Maldives, Eric Walsh, said in a message to mark Canada Day.

Full statement:

Happy Canada Day! It is indeed a pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to all Canadians and friends of Canada in Sri Lanka and Maldives. On the 157th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, we celebrate a country endowed with stunning geographical features and abundant natural resources, where equality, diversity and respect for all individuals have come to be deeply valued.

Canada has a long democratic tradition, two official languages, a rich multicultural society, a dedication to reconciliation with our indigenous peoples and a deep commitment to the rule of law. This is who we are. And it is a big part of what attracts people to Canada from across the world.

Today we celebrate the Canadian values we hold dear, many of which are shared with our Sri Lankan and Maldivian friends. It is an opportunity to acknowledge these friendships and to reiterate our commitment to continue working to achieve our mutual goals.

Canada and Sri Lanka have a long-standing bilateral partnership including shared participation in the Commonwealth and multilateral forums, an ongoing development assistance program, cooperation to counter illegal movement of people and goods, a modest but growing commercial relationship and a vibrant community of Canadians with roots in Sri Lanka. Throughout my travels across this country, I continue to be amazed at the strength of people-to-people links between our two countries. It seems that wherever you go in Sri Lanka, you are likely to run into someone with a connection to Canada.

Canadian interest is also driven by a foreign policy commitment to the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Canada’s international assistance supports Sri Lanka’s efforts to empower women and girls, promote inclusive, climate-resilient growth and advance post-conflict peace and reconciliation. We continue to stand with Sri Lanka as it pursues a full economic recovery.

Ultimately we hope to see a peaceful, prosperous and reconciled Sri Lanka. By helping to advance economic empowerment, especially among the marginalized, we work to create space for people here to contribute meaningfully to helping the country achieve its true potential. And through our efforts in support of reconciliation, social cohesion and inclusive growth, our wish is that all Sri Lankans can share in a sense of common citizenship.

The last two months in particular have been significant for Canada’s relationship with Sri Lanka. In May 2024, we were delighted to welcome our Deputy Minister of International Development, the most senior official visit from Canada to Sri Lanka in almost a decade. And just this month, the project to renovate the Chancery of the High Commission of Canada has commenced thus demonstrating Canada’s long term commitment to both Sri Lanka and Maldives.

In Maldives, Canada is supporting efforts to build resilience to the serious threat posed by climate change. We are also working to advance respect for human rights, particularly the rights of Maldivian women and girls, as well as the rule of law and democratic values. Aviation continues to dominate our bilateral commercial relationship, as Canadian seaplanes remain vital to the inter-connectivity between the atolls in Maldives. However, we have recently taken steps to grow the business relationship in other areas such as education and clean technologies, which hold great promise.

With the launch of our Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2022, Canada has been making a concerted effort to strengthen our ties with people in the Indo-Pacific and deepen our engagement with partners in support of economic growth and regional security. Canada’s two-way investment with Indo-Pacific economies has increased, but there is more to do as we continue to diversify our investment partners. Recognizing that the Indo-Pacific region will play a significant and profound role in our future, Canada is investing $2.3 billion over the next 5 years to implement the strategy.

Canada Day is when Canadians celebrate the values that make us who we are, the land that has given us so much, and our hopes for an even better future. On this day, I hope that Canadians in Sri Lanka and the Maldives will find opportunity to celebrate proudly!

Happy Canada Day to all!

Eric Walsh

High Commissioner for Canada to Sri Lanka and Maldives