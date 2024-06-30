Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan passed away. He was 91-years-old.

Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) MP M.A Sumanthiran said that funeral arrangements will be notified later.

On 20 October 2001 the ACTC, Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front, Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization and TULF formed the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

Sampanthan became the leader of the TNA. Sampanthan contested the 2001 parliamentary election as one of the TNA’s candidates in Trincomalee District. He was elected and re-entered Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)