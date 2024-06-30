Navy intelligence officers arrested over major drug smuggling racket

Two Navy intelligence officers have been arrested over a major drug smuggling racket, the Navy media unit said.

The Navy said that the sailors were arrested by the Navy’s Special Investigation Unit.

Following an extensive internal investigation by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Navy, the two naval personnel from the Naval Intelligence were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a large-scale drug smuggling racket.

The two Navy personnel will be handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for onward legal action. (Colombo Gazette)