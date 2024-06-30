Eshan Pieris brings home a triumphant Silver Class win at Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia 2024

Eshan Pieris arrived back in Sri Lanka this week after achieving a remarkable Silver Class win in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia 2024 held at Fuji International Speedway, Japan, last Saturday.

At the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia, Eshan stood as the only racer on the grid representing Sri Lanka and one of the thirteen entrants from Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific to take part.

For the race, he paired once again with Tanart Sathienthirakul in the Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), following their previous successful stint together at Buriram recently.

Their victory is a part of a series of wins by Eshan this year starting with his race at 12 Hours of Sepang in Malaysia in April, with the Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R together with Andrew Haryanto and Dorian Boccolacci, where they finished first in class and second overall.

Eshan’s success at this Japanese leg of this Asian series, was following feature races in Malaysia and Thailand, where he claimed the lead in the Silver Class of the series.

Commenting after the much-awaited first race weekend in Japan, Eshan enthused that even though he had raced at Suzuka in 2019 with Absolute Racing in the F3 Asian Championship, it was his first time at Fuji Speedway, and was thrilled to have achieved such soaring results.

Following their victory in Race 1 in Fuji on Saturday, Eshan Pieris and Tanart Sathienthirakul returned to the Silver podium in third place the next day in the #911 Absolute Racing car at the weekend’s second hour-long race.

“It’s truly reassuring to secure a class win at Fuji, given that the circumstances can change at any moment. I’m thankful to Absolute Racing and Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific for the car this weekend. We were able to plough through tricky conditions to score well for the championship!” Eshan commented gratefully.

The next phase of racing for Eshan Pieris calls for his return to Japan for rest of the Fanatac GT World Challenge tour commencing at the at the iconic Suzuka International Circuit, Japan on the 6th and 7th of July.

Eshan is on his sixth year with Absolute Racing, participating in some of the biggest endurance races in the world including Fanatac GT World Challenge.