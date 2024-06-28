Hirunika Premachandra sentenced to 3 years in jail

Former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra has been sentenced to three years in jail over the alleged abduction of a youth in 2015.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member has been sentenced to 3 years rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court.

She was found guilty of being involved in the abduction of a youth in the Dematagoda area on December 21, 2015 using a Defender jeep and his wrongful detention.

According to reports, Premachandra was found guilty of 18 charges and was also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 for each charge.

The youth had alleged that when he was abducted while being employed at a textile shop in the Dematagoda area. (Colombo Gazette)