Donald Trump crushes Joe Biden in first polls debate

Donald Trump crushed Joe Biden in the first head-to-head 2024 presidential debate, according to a poll conducted by CNN.

The survey of registered voters who watched the debate revealed that 67 percent believed that Trump performed better on Thursday evening in Atlanta, compared to 33 percent who thought the same about Biden.

Prior to the debate, a total of 55 percent of the same voters thought Trump would perform better, while 45 percent thought the same for Biden.

This marks a significant change from 2020, when Biden was seen to have outperformed Trump in both debates.

In the first debate of 2020, 60 percent of respondents believed Biden performed more strongly, compared to only 28 percent who thought the same for Trump.

The results from Thursday evening were not fully reflective of the whole voting public, and respondents were five points likelier to be Republican-aligned. The poll, conducted by SSRS, was conducted by text message with 565 registered US voters who said they watched the debate. (Newsweek)