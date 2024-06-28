Antonov An-124 arrives in Sri Lanka to transport military helicopter

An Antonov An-124, one of the largest planes in the world, arrived in Sri Lanka to transport a military helicopter.

The Antonov An-124 was greeted at the Katunayaka Air Force base by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The An-124 was to transport an MI-17 helicopter from Sri Lanka to Africa.

The Antonov An-124 Ruslan is a large, strategic airlift, four-engined aircraft that was designed in the 1980s by the Antonov design bureau in the Ukrainian SSR of the Soviet Union (USSR).

The An-124 is the world’s second heaviest gross weight production cargo airplane and heaviest operating cargo aircraft, behind the destroyed one-off Antonov An-225 Mriya and the Boeing 747-8.

The An-124 remains the largest military transport aircraft in service. (Colombo Gazette)