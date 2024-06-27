Sri Lanka’s Kirby de Lanerolle to lead 11,500 global free churches

Bishop Kirby Sinclair de Lanerolle has been appointed as the General Secretary of the International Independent Apostolic Diocesan Synod (IIADS), with a mandate beyond the 670 churches in Sri Lanka to 11,000 churches in India, the Middle East and the USA.

The Apostolic Diocese of Ceylon (ADC), in partnership with the Indian National Apostolic Diocese (INA), announced the significant expansion of its mission globally.

For the past decade, the ADC has been serving, covering, and representing free and independent churches in Sri Lanka. The ADC School currently trains upto 400 pastors and Christian leaders from across the island.

Bishop Kirby de Lanerolle, alongside his wife Fiona, has been a transformative force in Sri Lanka’s religious community.

His leadership is characterized by an unwavering commitment to reconciliation and nation-building, supported by inter-religious dialogue that fosters religious harmony and justice. He advocates against the suppression and oppression of minorities.

Previously guided by the late Rev. Dr. Neil Obeyesekere, they now consider Dave Hodgson of Kingdom Initiatives Ministries as their spiritual father and mentor.

Bishop Kirby de Lanerolle is under the apostolic covering of Bishop Paul T. Maran, who pioneered an episcopal governance model for non-denominational free churches, integrating local cultural practices and addressing societal issues with practical solutions. This model promotes an inclusive environment that prioritizes reconciliation, justice, and a “Solution-Based Gospel” over a conversion-based approach.

Reflecting on his expanded responsibilities, Bishop Kirby de Lanerolle stated: “One of the primary insight from Jesus’ ministry was its focus not on conversion but on providing solutions. He fed the hungry and healed the sick. Christians should aim to be a solution in their area—be it a village, city, or nation. As the leader of the ADC with 670 free churches, my aim is to teach our Christian pastors to thrive within the privileges of a minority, honoring all religions by serving them unconditionally and without discrimination.”

Bishop Kirby de Lanerolle’s vision for the future is clear: he aims to guide the extensive network of IIADS-affiliated churches toward a collective goal of unity and mutual respect among all faiths. This initiative marks a new era of church culture that embraces diversity and seeks to build bridges across communities.

In support of Bishop Kirby de Lanerolle’s appointment, Bishop Dr. Paul T. Maran, Head of the INA Diocese, praised his leadership, stating: “Bishop Kirby is a living legend—a testament to living not merely on bread but on the very words that proceed from the mouth of the Father.”

Bishop de Lanerolle firmly believes in the transformative potential of the free churches under his care, adding, “I truly believe our free churches can provide a solution to this country. They just need the right model.”

This monumental appointment marks a new chapter for the ADC and the global network of non-denominational free churches, fostering a future of unity, service, and impactful ministry, in accordance with the teachings and example of Christ. (Colombo Gazette)