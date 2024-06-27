Sri Lanka cricket team head coach Chris Silverwood resigns

Head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team, Chris Silverwood, has tendered his resignation from the position, citing personal reasons.

His resignation comes after Sri Lanka was kicked out of the T20 World Cup in the US.

“Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,” the Sri Lanka Cricket Board quoted Silverwood as saying.

He thanked the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during his time in Sri Lanka.

“Without your support, none of the success would have been possible. It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories,” added Silverwood.

Under his tenure, the national team won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also reached the finals of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023.

Additionally, the team secured several bilateral series wins both at home and overseas. Amongst these were a home series win against Australia in the 50 over format and two away test series wins over Bangladesh. (Colombo Gazette)