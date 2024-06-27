Russia discusses compensation for Sri Lankans killed while fighting

Russia discussed the payment of compensation for Sri Lankans killed while deployed in the Russian Armed Force to fight against Ukraine.

A high-level delegation led by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya visited the Russian Federation from 26 to 27 June 2024 and had discussions with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Colonel General A. V. Fomin regarding Sri Lankans who are deployed in the Russian Armed Forces on contractual basis.

The interactions centered on the 17 Sri Lankans killed in action, payment of compensation for the deceased and the wounded, plight of the uncontactable Sri Lankans, possibility of voluntary returns, early termination of contracts and regularization of remuneration.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka proposed to establish a joint working committee comprising of officials from the two sides to meet regularly to address issues and concerns of the Sri Lankans, who have been deployed. Both sides agreed to continue the engagements on the matters at hand.

The high-level delegation led by the State Minister included Members of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekera and Gamini Waleboda, Secretary of the Ministry of Defense General G. D. H. Kamal Gunaratne, Charge d’Affaires of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Ambassador P. M. Amza, Additional Solicitor General Harippriya Jayasundara, Director General, Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sisira Senavirathne, former Ambassador Dr. Saman Weerasinghe and officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Russian Federation. (Colombo Gazette)