Three killed, two injured in Mankulam accident

Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a lorry crashed into a bus in Mankulam in northern Sri Lanka.

The Police said the crashed into the bus that was parked on the roadside due to a breakdown while it was on its way from Jaffna to Colombo, on Tuesday night.

The injured were rushed to the local hospital, the police said.

The driver of the bus and two passengers were killed in the accident.

Accidents involving motor vehicles are common in Sri Lanka. There were 2, 557 deaths in 2, 200 fatal traffic accidents in Sri Lanka in 2023. (Xinhua / Colombo Gazette)