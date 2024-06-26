Sri Lanka signs debt deal with creditor nations in Paris

Sri Lanka signed a deal with creditor nations to restructure about US$5.8 billion in bilateral debt, the office of the country’s president said on Wednesday (Jun 26), in a move that would help stabilise its crisis-hit economy.

Officials from the cash-strapped South Asian nation signed the agreement in Paris with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), which is co-chaired by Japan, India, and France.

“This agreement grants significant debt relief, allowing Sri Lanka to allocate funds to essential public services & secure concessional financing for its development needs,” the president’s media office said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is also in the process of signing separate bilateral agreements with China EXIM Bank to restructure US$4.2 billion of debt, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said on social media platform X. (Reuters)