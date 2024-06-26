Ranil seeks public support to take the country forward

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in an address to the nation, sought public support to take the country forward after successfully negotiating the restructuring of bilateral debt.

Wickremesinghe recalled the steps he has taken to help Sri Lanka recover from the economic crisis.

The President urged the public to choose wisely to ensure a prosperous future for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka signed a deal with creditor nations to restructure about US$5.8 billion in bilateral debt, the office of the country’s president said on Wednesday (Jun 26), in a move that would help stabilise its crisis-hit economy.

Officials from the cash-strapped South Asian nation signed the agreement in Paris with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), which is co-chaired by Japan, India, and France.

Sri Lanka also signed debt treatment agreements in Beijing with China’s Exim Bank, Wednesday, to restructure USD 4.2 billion of debt.

The Framework Agreement related to this was signed between Sri Lanka and China in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)