Foreign Minister to visit Japan for key discussions

On an invitation extended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Japan from 01 July 2024.

During this visit, the Foreign Minister will engage in bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart which will focus on making further progress on the outcome of the latter’s official visit to Sri Lanka in May 2024.

Foreign Minister Sabry will also call on several other dignitaries including Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)