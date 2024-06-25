Sri Lanka’s largest digital marketing event returns with a bang

The eagerly-anticipated DMASL Digital Summit 2024 is ready to set Sri Lanka’s digital marketing space abuzz on the 3rd and 4th of July 2024 at Waters Edge, Battaramulla.

After the success of last year’s inaugural summit, which swiftly became the premier event in the digital marketing industry, this year’s summit is expected to be even more dynamic and engaging. The expansion to a two-day format highlights the summit’s growing significance and influence within the industry. The DMASL Digital Summit 2024 is organized by the Digital Marketers Association of Sri Lanka (DMASL) – the leading professional body dedicated to advancing the field of digital marketing in Sri Lanka through education, networking, and advocacy.

DMASL Digital Summit 2024, which will be held under the theme, “Charting the Uncharted”, aims to gather a diverse group of professionals, including digital marketing experts, advertising agencies, business leaders, and technology enthusiasts, fostering an environment of learning, networking, and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to a range of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire and educate on the latest trends and innovations in digital marketing. 15+ speakers, 20+ partners, 3 in-depth workshops and over 1,000 participants are expected at DMASL Digital Summit 2024.

As the largest event of its kind in the country, the summit will offer unparalleled opportunities for attendees to gain insights from industry leaders and to network with peers. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge digital marketing tools and strategies, gaining valuable insights from top-tier professionals. The summit’s emphasis on innovation and collaboration makes it a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of digital marketing.

Umair Wolid – President of DMASL, expressed his excitement saying, “DMASL Digital Summit 2024 is a landmark event for the digital marketing community in Sri Lanka. It is also a milestone on our journey to elevate digital marketing in Sri Lanka. This year’s expanded format and stellar lineup of speakers will provide unparalleled opportunities for learning and networking. We are excited to inspire and equip our attendees with the latest insights and innovations in the digital marketing landscape. In the future, we intend to extend the reach internationally as well, and further enhance engagement value through a focus on interactive sessions.”

Arjun Jeger – Project Chair added, “We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented group of professionals to share their knowledge and expertise. With our expanded format this year, we are confident that the summit will offer even more valuable opportunities for learning and networking. With this year’s event, we are also delivering on our pledge to continue expanding the event’s reach, engagement, and impact. No serious digital marketer should miss this event!”

Also Shamara Silva – Marketing Director – Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing added, “ We are proud to partner with DMASL as the Title Sponsor of Digital Summit 2024. At Unilever, we believe uplifting skills and competencies of our talent, particularly during a time where talent migration is a key tension. In this light, we see it as essential to support organizations such as DMASL that create forums to equip local talent with global exposure. We believe that the summit will provide an excellent platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices in digital marketing and will contribute to the future of digital marketing in the region.”

For more details about the summit and to obtain tickets, please visit https://dmaslsummit.com/.