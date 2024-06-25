Sri Lanka Navy sailor killed in incident involving Indian fishermen

A Sri Lanka Navy sailor was killed in an incident involving Indian fishermen off Jaffna.

The Sri Lanka Navy said the incident occurred when an attempt was made to arrest Indians poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The sailor from the Navy Special Boat Squadron sustained critical injuries due to the aggressive maneuvers of an Indian trawler, resisting arrest.

The sailor succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

According to the Navy, the Fast Attack Craft of the Navy also sustained significant damage due to the aggressive maneuvers of the trawler.

The Navy said that the Indian trawler was seized and 10 Indian fishermen were arrested.

The trawler was brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and the fishermen were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)